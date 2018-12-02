BREAKING NEWS: Robben to leave Bayern at end of season

Arjen Robben has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season, ending a 10-year association with the Bundesliga champions.

Robben moved to the Allianz Arena in August 2009 after finding himself out of favour at Real Madrid following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka.

The Netherlands international has gone on to enjoy a near decade of trophy-laden dominance with Bayern, winning seven Bundesliga titles and four DFB-Pokals.

Robben's crowning glory in a Bayern shirt came when he scored an 89th-minute winner to down domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the 2012-13 Champions League final, a year after they had been beaten by Chelsea in the 2012 showpiece.

But the 34-year-old has confirmed that this campaign will be his last in a Bayern shirt.

Speaking to Omnisport during an official fan club visit, Robben said: "It's my last year at Bayern.

"It has been 10 beautiful years. But it's time [to leave] now."