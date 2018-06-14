Salah almost certain to face Uruguay, says Egypt boss

Mohamed Salah is almost certain to feature in Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, coach Hector Cuper said.

Salah suffered a shoulder injury in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last month but appears to have recovered in time to play a full part in Russia.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Group A clash, Egypt boss Cuper said: "Salah is doing very well indeed, he's recovered very quickly.

"We'll see how it goes today [Thursday]. I can almost assure you 100 per cent he'll play unless something dramatic happens today or tomorrow."