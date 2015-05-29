BREAKING NEWS: Spurs complete Wimmer signing
Tottenham have made Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer their first signing of the close-season.
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Austria international defender Kevin Wimmer from Bundesliga side Cologne.
The 22-year-old moves to White Hart Lane on a five-year deal, having been linked with the Premier League club for a number of months.
Wimmer has become a regular for Peter Stoger's side since his move from LASK Linz in 2012 and played in all but two of his side's Bundesliga outings this season.
Having helped Cologne secure a respectable 12th-place finish on their return to the top flight, Wimmer will now be tasked with challenging for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's back line.
The clubs agreed not to disclose the fee of the transfer, with Wimmer telling Cologne's official website: "Tottenham is a huge chance for me.
"Nonetheless, it won't be easy saying good bye to Cologne. I experienced wonderful moments here, such as the promotion and the Klassenerhalt [staying in the Bundesliga].
"I want to thank the training staff, my team-mates, and all those involved in the club for their extraordinary support. FC and its fantastic fans will always remain something special for me."
