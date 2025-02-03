Tottenham pip rivals Arsenal to star after deadline day u-turn: report

After a nightmare start to 2025, Tottenham are hoping their fortunes have turned around both on and off the pitch.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lost all four of the Premier League games in January, as they slumped into the bottom third of the table, but the Spurs chief will be hoping that Sunday’s 2-0 win away to Brentford will be a platform they can build on.

The Australian was handed more good news on Monday, as reports suggested Spurs are set to be the beneficiaries of a transfer deadline day U-turn - one which has the added value of upsetting rivals Arsenal.

Mathys Tel makes Tottenham Hotspur U-turn

Mathys Tel in action for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy last week travelled to Germany in order to seal a deal with Bayern Munich over 19-year-old striker Mathys Tel, only to come home empty-handed when the teenager turned down the chance to move to north London after a £50million deal was agreed.

Reports claimed that Tel had decided he wanted to join Manchester United, but negotiations between the Red Devils and Bayern ended without an agreement.

Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

With transfer the window entering its final days, Arsenal then entered the picture, with Sky Sports reporting that they were in talks with the Bundesliga leaders.

But a deadline day twist has seen Tel land in England at Farnborough Airport, with Sky Sports now claiming that the French striker is set to seal a move to Tottenham.

They claim that the structure of the deal is still being finalised between Spurs and Bayern, with the German side preferring a permanent deal or loan with an obligation to buy, but the player himself has agreed to join the club.

France U21s international Tel - once dubbed the 'next Nicolas Anelka' - was a £23 million signing from Rennes in 2022 but has made just eight Bundesliga appearances for Bayern this season and it would appear that the German side are now keen to cash in on him,

Mathys Tel alongside Bayern Munich teammates Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tel – ranked at the start of the season at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – is valued at €30million by Transfermarkt and should Spurs get this deal over the line before Monday night’s deadline, he will join goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and defender Kevin Danso in arriving at the club in the current window.

Tel can operate centrally or on either flank in a wide position and can provide cover for Richarlison and the injured Dominic Solanke, while also being able to compete with widemen Brennan Johnson, Degan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

Spurs have also reportedly had a £70million bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi turned down as the club look to climb up from their current position of 14th place in the Premier League table.