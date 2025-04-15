Tottenham to make ambitious move in record-breaking transfer that will usurp Dominic Solanke: report

Tottenham are willing to break their transfer record again this summer as they look to put a turgid 2024/25 season behind them.

While success in the Europa League could change everything for Tottenham, the jury is still out on Ange Postecoglou as his side sit 15th in the Premier League with just six games now remaining. A 4-2 defeat to Wolves on Sunday certainly isn't the best preparation for a crucial second leg away aginst Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Recent results have set alarm bells ringing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with some serious changes needed to make the squad competitive again. Now, chairman Daniel Levy is now ready to put his money where his mouth is with the club's latest target.

Tottenham want a new record transfer to sign this summer

Will Postecoglou still be in charge to benefit from the signing? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last summer in a deal worth £65m, making him the club's record signing in the process. Things haven't gone exactly as Solanke or Spurs would have hoped, however, with the Englishman managing just 11 goals in 36 games in all competitions.

They've now started looking elsewhere for game-changing signings to improve the squad's fortunes next term, and have settled on one of the Premier League's most-sought after players.

It's been a season of struggle (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham are looking to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves in the summer transfer window, after being increasingly impressed by the Brazilian's performances in a largely struggling side this term.

The report suggests that Cunha will cost at leasat £65m for Wolves to sell, which would consequently break Tottenham's transfer record, though they could drive that price up through an auction. A number of Premier League sides are currently interested, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle all having been linked with the forward in recent times.

The 25-year-old did sign a contract extension at the start of February keeping him at Molineux until the summer of 2029, however, meaning Wolves are certainly within their rights to keep Cunha at the club. He has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this term, highlighting his importance to the team.

Cunha has clashed with some Wolves fans on social media in the past few days. After cryptically posting an Instagram story that read, "Time to be happy, I will follow my dreams, not yours... So stay cool," he then argued with fan-channel Talking Wolves in the comments section of a screenshot of the original post.

Cunha is on Tottenham's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "Do you know what you want? For people to not like me here, unfortunately I'm going to the field to solve the problem of your favourite club. I'm not here looking for alternatives to be someone important. Fans root for their own, they don't create misfortunes all the time."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems inevitable that Cunha will leave this summer, with that contract extension simply an agreement between the player and club to allow him to leave under the proviso that they will sell him for more money.

He is valued at £47.3m by Transfermarkt.