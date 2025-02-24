Tottenham looking to sign player who has an Arsenal tattoo: report

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is in his second season at the club

Tottenham will be hoping that their testing 2024/25 campaign is showing signs of improvement after they claimed a third consecutive Premier League win at the weekend, comfortably seeing off Ipswich Town 4-1 at Portman Road.

This was good enough for Tottenham to move up to 12th in the Premier League table, but they remain 11 points off the European spots and were knocked out of both of the domestic cup competitions this month.

Improvements will be needed next season and Tottenham supporters will be hoping that the club are active in the transfer market when the summer window opens.

Tottenham linked with Danish international

Denmark's Morten Hjulmand celebrates scoring the equaliser in his side's 1-1 draw with England at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One player previously linked with a move to Tottenham is Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand, whose brilliant goal for Denmark against England at Euro 2024 will have caught the eye of many a Spurs fan.

Tottenham were said to have watched the 25-year-old closely during last summer’s tournament and the Portuguese media are again raising the prospect of Ange Postecoglou’s side making a move for him.

Morten Hjulmand is currently at Portuguese side Sporting (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, A Bola reported that a Spurs scout watched Sporting beat FC Porto in the cup, while a fresh dispatch from Jornal de Noticias also mentions interest from the north London side.

This report claims that Sporting are aware of interest in Hjulmand from other clubs and that it would be ‘difficult to retain him’ this summer and that the club could be willing to negotiate around his €80million release clause.

Manchester United are also being linked, but there’s a further wrinkle which may set alarm bells ringing among the Spurs fanbase, concerning where the player’s previous allegiances may lie.

That’s because Hjulmand has an Arsenal badge tattooed on his left shoulder, as pointed out on a Reddit post, which adds that the Dane is a big fan of former Gunners skipper Patrick Vieira.

Patrick Vieira back in his Arsenal days

In FourFourTwo’s view, Hjulmand - valued by Transfermarkt at €45million - could be a very effective Premier League player. At 25 years of age, he would be about to enter his peak years and would fit well into this young Spurs side.

His release clause of €80million is too steep, so that would need to be negotiated down, and as for the Gunners tattoo, you’d like to imagine that a weekly wage of tens of thousands of pounds would be enough to make the Dane reassess where his loyalties lie.