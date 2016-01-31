BREAKING NEWS: Terry to leave Chelsea at end of season

Chelsea captain and former England defender John Terry has announced he will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of this season.

Terry was speaking to reporters after Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at MK Dons on Sunday and confirmed his career-long association with the club will end when his current contract expires in June.

The 35-year-old made his debut for the Stamford Bridge outfit against Aston Villa in the League Cup in 1998, the first of 664 appearances during which time he became a figurehead for a trophy-laden period at the club.

Terry boasts four Premier League titles and five FA Cup winners' medals, sitting alongside three League Cup triumphs.

He was also part of successful Champions League and Europa League campaigns in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons respectively.

For England, Terry won 78 caps - 34 of those coming as captain - before he announced his retirement from international football in September 2012.