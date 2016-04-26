BREAKING NEWS: Vardy hit with additional one-game ban by FA

Jamie Vardy will miss Premier League leaders Leicester City's trip to Manchester United on Sunday after receiving an extra one-game ban.

Vardy sat out Sunday's 4-0 rout of Swansea City after being sent off during Leicester's 2-2 draw at home to West Ham earlier this month.

And the England international - who has scored 22 league goals this season - will also serve an additional suspension after having accepted an FA charge of improper conduct for verbally abusing referee Jon Moss following the red card.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Jamie Vardy has been given a one-match suspension with immediate effect, fined £10,000 and warned as to his future conduct," an FA statement read.

"The Leicester City forward had accepted an FA charge of improper conduct following his second half dismissal against West Ham United on Sunday 17 April 2016.

"Meanwhile, the club has been fined £20,000 after accepting an FA charge of failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The standard penalty, which the club accepted, followed an 83rd minute incident during the same fixture."

Vardy is subsequently out of Leicester's trip to Old Trafford, where his side could be crowned champions, though the club have confirmed he will travel north with the squad.

Leicester only require three points from their remaining three matches after second-placed Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom on Monday.