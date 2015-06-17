BREAKING NEWS: Wilshere fined £40,000 and 'severely warned'

Jack Wilshere has been fined £40,000 by the Football Association (FA) and "severely warned" after accepting a charge of misconduct for foul-mouthed chants aimed at Tottenham during Arsenal's FA Cup celebrations.

The England international took to Twitter to apologise for his actions on the club's victory parade around north London in an open-top bus following their 4-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley, but was surprised to face an FA charge.

However, he opted not to contest the charge and take a fine from the governing body.

Wilshere caused controversy on the parade when he grabbed a microphone and addressed fans with the question: "What do you we think of Tottenham?"

The supporters responded with "s***", before Wilshere asked: "What do we think of s***?"

Fans replied with "Tottenham".

An FA statement on Wednesday read: “Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere has been fined £40,000 and severely warned as to his future conduct after admitting to a charge of misconduct.

"Wilshere was found guilty of making and/or inciting certain comments during the club's open bus trophy tour after their FA Cup Final victory, with his conduct deemed to be improper and bringing the game into disrepute."