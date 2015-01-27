Bremen land Vestergaard from Hoffenheim
Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen have swooped to land centre-back Jannik Vestergaard from Hoffenheim.
The Denmark international made 71 league appearances for Hoffenheim after joining from Brondby in 2010.
However, the 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the Rhein Neckar Arena this term and has featured in just six Bundesliga games.
Vestergaard moves to Bremen on a deal that runs until June 2018 and will attempt to shore up a defence that has conceded 39 league goals this term, the highest amount in the Bundesliga.
"We want to develop the squad," said Bremen head coach Viktor Skripnik.
"He [Vestergaard] is strong in the centre, has a physical presence and is tactically very aware."
Bremen sit in the Bundesliga relegation play-off spot and return to action following the mid-season break at home to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.