Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley joins Bristol City

Bristol City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Bentley from SkyBet Championship rivals Brentford.

The 25-year-old has moved to Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee after three years at Brentford.

Bentley, who came through the Arsenal academy before making his mark in the EFL with Southend, has agreed a four-year deal with Lee Johnson’s side.

He told the club website: “This is a huge club with so much ambition, which matches my ambition as well. I’m sure everyone wants to reach the Premier League and so do I.

“I felt coming here I have a great chance of doing that. Watching how well City did last year from afar, they just missed out by a couple of poor results in the end. I’m here to help next year to help us go that extra mile and get promoted.”

Bentley made 125 appearances in all competitions for Brentford, keeping 35 clean sheets.

Thomas Frank, Brentford head coach, told the Bees’ club website: “Dan has done a very good job for us over the past three years.

“This is an opportunity for Dan to enjoy a new challenge and a new adventure in his career. We are sorry to see him go but wish him all the best for the future and look forward to seeing him again soon.”

Bentley is Bristol City’s fourth addition of the summer, joining Sammie Szmodics, Robbie Cundy and Jay Dasilva at Ashton Gate.