Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Brentford 0: Hughton's side boost promotion hopes

Brighton and Hove Albion boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 3-0 win over Brentford in the Championship.

Chris Hughton's side made it three victories on the bounce courtesy of first-half goals from Anthony Knockaert - his first for the club - and Tomer Hemed, with Jamie Murphy adding the third in stoppage time.

The result moves the hosts to within three points of leaders Hull City.

Knockaert's drilled finish after 27 minutes gave Brighton the lead, with Hemed nodding home the second to seal the points before half-time.

Brentford's bid for the play-offs will now hinge on rediscovering their form, with a fourth defeat in six league matches leaving the London club eight points adrift of sixth-placed Ipswich Town.