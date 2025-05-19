How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV info for Monday Night Football clash

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool on Monday 19 May for a game that could have a huge say in the Seagulls' quest for European football, with all the details available here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Brighton vs Liverpool key information • Date: Monday 19 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brighton hosts Liverpool in one of the final Monday Night Football instalments of the season.

The Seagulls can still mathematically qualify for Europe with a top-eight finish, as Brentford, Fulham and Bournemouth all continue pile on the pressure.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have been up-and-down as of late after flying out of the traps much earlier in the campaign. Brighton have now won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.

Arne Slot's Liverpool are much better placed, having already wrapped up the Premier League title before hosting Crystal Palace in their celebratory event at the weekend.

The Reds will want to end the season on a high, albeit having recently lost to Chelsea and drawn 2-2 with Arsenal in recent weeks.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Liverpool play Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 18:30 BST on Monday.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool streams globally

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the US? Fans in the US can watch Liverpool play Brighton on USA Network, which is available on traditional cable TV or via the modern wave of online 'cord-cutting' versions, such as Sling and Fubo.

Can I watch Brighton vs Liverpool in Canada? Brighton vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brighton vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brighton vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brighton vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.