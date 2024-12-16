Brighton and Hove Albion land satisfying 180 in time for World Darts Championship

We'd say it was a record ideal for Alexandra Palace, but... well, probably best not to use the word 'Palace' around Brighton fans at the moment.

Hitting 60, 60, 60 makes for a perfect 180 situation for Luke Littler and co, but for Brighton and Hove Albion it encapsulates the up and down nature of their life in the Premier League.

That's because their defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon has brought their record over their past 180 Premier League games into perfect balance.

Brighton's win-draw-loss record pleasing for anal retentives

Luke Littler would be proud of Brighton's 180 (Image credit: Getty Images)

We presume TNT Sports were going for the darts angle when they put that stat together, but yes: Brighton's record over their past 180 games is won 60, drawn 60, lost 60.

That figure goes back to their 1-1 draw away to Sheffield United in February 2020, the Seagulls' third season in the Premier League.

Do the right thing, Fabian. Get that goal difference sorted for us (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton have balanced out finishing 15th that season and 16th the following year with rising to 9th in 2021/22 and 6th in 2022/23.

Last season they finished 11th and were almost as even as it was possible to get, with 12 wins, 12 draws and 14 losses. That's carried on into the new campaign, with six wins, six draws and four defeats.

Annoyingly, Brighton have marred what would otherwise have been an absolutely perfect stat by coming up with a goal difference of -3 over those 180 games, scoring 243 and conceding 246.

As such we're rooting for Fabian Huerzeler to guide Brighton to win 4-0, lose 1-0 and draw twice by any scoreline in their next four games, which would give them the ideal W60, D60, L60, GD0 record the day after PDC World Championship wraps up on January 3. (Irritatingly, they can't do it before then because the current first three games of the run are two draws and a loss.)

And actually, with West Ham, Brentford, Aston Villa and Arsenal next on the agenda in Brighton's festive run of Premier League action, that doesn't feel like too big an ask.

Come on, Fabian. Give the people what they want.