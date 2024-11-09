Is Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler the youngest-ever Premier League manager?

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is one of three managers in the Premier League under the age of 40 right now, which is set to rise to four once Ruben Amorim officially arrives at Manchester United.

The German joined Brighton in the summer of 2024, and, at just 31-years-old, is younger than five players in his current squad.

Clearly, Hurzeler is one of the youngest managers to stand on a Premier League touchline - but is he the youngest-ever Premier League manager ever? FourFourTwo detail everything you need to know below.

Is Fabian Hurzeler the youngest-ever Premier League manager?

Technically, no. In April 2021, Tottenham Hotspur appointed Ryan Mason as interim manager for the final six matches of the Premier League season, with the Englishman just 29 years and 312 days old for his first game against Southampton.

When it comes to permanent managers, though, Hurzeler is the youngest.

Overseeing Brighton's opening day 3-0 win against Everton on August 17, Hurzeler was just 31 years and 180 days old, ending Chris Coleman's previous 21-year record as the Premier League's youngest-ever manager.

Coleman was just 32 when he managed Fulham

The Welshman was 32 years and 313 days old for his first game in charge of Fulham, but he has since been overtaken by Brighton's young upstart coach.

Though still a footballer as recently as 2022, Hurzeler has effectively ended his playing career aged 23 to pursue coaching, becoming the player/coach of German fifth tier side Pipinsried while also acting as assistant manager at Germany U18s and U20s.

In 2020 he then moved to St Pauli to become Timo Schultz's assistant before becoming the head coach two years later, following Schultz's dismissal. At 29-years-old, Hurzeler now managed a 2.Bundesliga side, with the 2023/24 season seeing them gain promotion to the top tier of German football.

His impressive rise saw Brighton move for him last summer to become their new manager, following the mutual termination of Roberto De Zerbi's contract.