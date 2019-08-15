Brighton boss Potter excited to watch Maupay develop in Premier League

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels there is more to come from “hungry” striker Neal Maupay and the rest of his squad.

The Seagulls opened their new Premier League campaign with an impressive 3-0 win at Watford, where summer recruit Maupay made a goalscoring debut.

Potter replaced Chris Hughton following the end of last season when the club just did enough to retain their top-flight status.

The former Swansea boss believes the signs are positive of continued progress, as Maupay looks to make an impact following a £20million summer move from Brentford.

“He (Maupay) has adapted really well into the group. He’s a really good lad, desperate to play football, to play for us, desperate to play in the Premier League and make that impact,” Potter said at a press conference.

“He’s young and hungry, had two really good seasons previously in the Championship, scored goals and now he wants to take the next step.

“He is a (number) nine that can play in behind or he can link up the play well, and he is just a guy that wants to fight for the team.

“I am hopeful and I am sure we will enjoy watching Neal play for us, he is a good player.”

Potter believes everyone at the south-coast club should be focused on moving forwards as he prepares to take charge of a first home Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday.

“I’ve had a taste of the Amex (Stadium) atmosphere already and a full house in the Premier League will be great this weekend,” said Potter, who has no fresh injury concerns.

“It feels like I’ve been here for quite some time, everyone’s been great and very welcoming.

“We can always get better, that’s normal. Once the competition starts then you start analysing performances, the exciting thing is we know we can improve.

“Everyone’s trained well and the group is in a good place. Every player is pushing one another and that’s a really good thing.”