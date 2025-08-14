Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season see the Seagulls looking to climb up the table under Fabian Hurzeler
The Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.
It's Fabian Hurzeler's second season in charge, and a tough start in the Premier League sees Brighton face three of the so-called ‘Big Six’ in the first six fixtures.
Aside from those games, the Seagulls have the honour of being the first away side to visit Everton's new stadium in Week Two of the season, while Bournemouth host Albion after the international break: it won't be easy for a while.
The business end of the campaign sees Brighton finish the season at home to Manchester United: a trip to Newcastle in May could be pivotal, too.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead at the Amex.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 Fulham (H)
24 Everton (A)
31 Man City (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 Bournemouth (A)
20 Tottenham (H)
27 Chelsea (A)
OCTOBER
4 Wolves (A)
18 Newcastle (H)
25 Man United (A)
NOVEMBER
1 Leeds (H)
8 Crystal Palace (A)
22 Brentford (H)
29 Nott’m Forest (A)
DECEMBER
3 Aston Villa (H)
6 West Ham (H)
13 Liverpool (A)
20 Sunderland (H)
27 Arsenal (A)
30 West Ham (A)
JANUARY
3 Burnley (H)
7 Man City (A)
17 Bournemouth (H)
24 Fulham (A)
31 Everton (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Crystal Palace (H)
11 Aston Villa (A)
21 Brentford (A)
28 Nott’m Forest (H)
MARCH
4 Arsenal (H)
14 Sunderland (A)
21 Liverpool (H)
APRIL
11 Burnley (A)
18 Tottenham (A)
25 Chelsea (H)
MAY
2 Newcastle (A)
9 Wolves (H)
17 Leeds (A)
24 Man United (H)
