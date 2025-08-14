Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

The Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season see the Seagulls looking to climb up the table under Fabian Hurzeler

Danny Welbeck celebrates with Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

It's Fabian Hurzeler's second season in charge, and a tough start in the Premier League sees Brighton face three of the so-called ‘Big Six’ in the first six fixtures.

Aside from those games, the Seagulls have the honour of being the first away side to visit Everton's new stadium in Week Two of the season, while Bournemouth host Albion after the international break: it won't be easy for a while.

The business end of the campaign sees Brighton finish the season at home to Manchester United: a trip to Newcastle in May could be pivotal, too.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead at the Amex.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Brighton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Brighton squad for 2024/25 TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Fabian Hurzeler, coach of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Tokyo Verdy and Brighton & Hove Albion at National Stadium on July 28, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images)

Brentford manager Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

16 Fulham (H)

24 Everton (A)

31 Man City (H)

SEPTEMBER

13 Bournemouth (A)

20 Tottenham (H)

27 Chelsea (A)

OCTOBER

4 Wolves (A)

18 Newcastle (H)

25 Man United (A)

NOVEMBER

1 Leeds (H)

8 Crystal Palace (A)

22 Brentford (H)

29 Nott’m Forest (A)

DECEMBER

3 Aston Villa (H)

6 West Ham (H)

13 Liverpool (A)

20 Sunderland (H)

27 Arsenal (A)

30 West Ham (A)

JANUARY

3 Burnley (H)

7 Man City (A)

17 Bournemouth (H)

24 Fulham (A)

31 Everton (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Crystal Palace (H)

11 Aston Villa (A)

21 Brentford (A)

28 Nott’m Forest (H)

MARCH

4 Arsenal (H)

14 Sunderland (A)

21 Liverpool (H)

APRIL

11 Burnley (A)

18 Tottenham (A)

25 Chelsea (H)

MAY

2 Newcastle (A)

9 Wolves (H)

17 Leeds (A)

24 Man United (H)

Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season

