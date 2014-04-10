Bring it on, says new Norwich boss Adams

The former City player, who guided the club's youngsters to FA Youth Cup glory last season, took over as first-team manager after the departure of Chris Hughton on Sunday.

With five games remaining, Norwich sit 17th in the table, five points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham, with tough fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal still to come.

Far from being fazed by the prospect, Adams is relishing the challenge ahead.

"I've been really pleased with what I have seen in training this week," he said.

"The over-riding feeling now is 'bring it on' - we can't wait.

"What we have seen in training this week has been excellent, everything we would hope and expect to see from the whole squad.

"We will go into all of our remaining games giving it everything we've got. We know what it means to the club and to the fans."

Adams said he had heard from his predecessor Hughton, before going on to leave the door open for any players on the fringes of the Norwich squad to make a name for themselves.

"I have been in touch with Chris, Colin (Calderwood) and Paul (Trollope) this week," he said. "As I've said before, they are fantastic people and wished us all the best.

"I've got a team in mind but it's not finalised yet. We will give everybody a chance to stake their claim to be involved."