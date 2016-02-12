Brisbane Roar 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Alivodic own goal rescues point for A-League leaders

An own goal from Enver Alivodic salvaged a point for Brisbane Roar as they drew 2-2 with Newcastle Jets on Friday.

The A-League leaders were handed an early advantage at Suncorp Stadium as Jamie Maclaren scored from the rebound after seeing his penalty saved by Mark Birighitti following a foul on Brandon Borrello.

The Jets responded promptly, however, with Mitch Cooper heading home Alivodic's fine curling cross on 15 minutes, and they took the lead just four minutes later when Milos Trifunovic scored from the spot after Corey Brown handled in the area when attempting a headed clearance.

The home side stepped up the pressure after the break and Alivodic turned Jade North's cross into his own net midway through the second half, but despite pushing for a late winner, Roar were forced to settle for a point.

John Aloisi's side must now hope for a favour from Wellington Phoenix on Sunday if they are to maintain their one-point lead over Western Sydney Wanderers at the top of the table.