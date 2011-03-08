Brisbane Roar set to enter administration

"We've been in talks with the owners up there for some time with a view of broadening their capital base, bringing in more owners - that's an ongoing process," a Football Federation Australia (FFA) spokesman told local media on Tuesday.

"Planning for a transition will continue after the grand final and coming weeks and months potentially."

Roar's financial troubles have mounted despite runaway success on the playing field this season, underlining the frailty of Australia's top-flight competition.

The club is on a record 27-game unbeaten streak and will contest the premiership title at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday against Central Coast Mariners.

The FFA announced a week ago that they were withdrawing their support for North Queensland Fury, saying the Townsville-based club's parlous financial state could endanger the competition's wider development.

Fury's collapse leaves the league with 10 teams next season. Administrators had planned to expand the league to 12 with the addition of a second Sydney side, but scrapped the bid due to financial concerns.

In September, the FFA had to intervene to save east-coast club Newcastle Jets from crippling debt by switching the franchise's license to a wealthy local mining magnate.