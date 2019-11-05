Bristol City and Charlton fined by FA

Bristol City and Charlton have been fined following an incident in their Sky Bet Championship clash last month, the Football Association has announced.

City have been fined £10,000 and Charlton £12,500 after both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 86th-minute incident.

Substitute Famara Diedhiou was shown a red card for taking a swipe at Jason Pearce following a challenge on him by the centre-back and that brought a melee involving 15 players.

Referee James Linington waited for calm, consulted an assistant, and then sent Diedhiou to the dressing room before Josh Brownhill scored a dramatic winner for the 10-man hosts eight minutes into stoppage time.