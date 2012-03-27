Britton hoping for Swansea stay

The 29-year-old came through the ranks with Arsenal before moving onto West Ham United in 1998.

However, he failed to make the grade with the Hammers and joined Swansea in 2002 on loan before penning a permanent deal.

He left Wales in 2010 for Sheffield United but after just six months with the Yorkshire club found himself back at the Liberty Stadium.

And Britton admits he cannot envision himself playing for anyone else as he continues to excel in the club's first season in the Premier League.

"It was a bad decision by me to leave, but it hasn't worked out too badly since I came back to Swansea," said the creative midfielder.

"I want to stay as long as I can - hopefully for the rest of my career if possible."

His form has seen him linked with a move away from the Swans and the news that he wants to see out his career with the club will come as a blow to potential suitors.