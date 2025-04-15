Luka Modric net worth revealed ahead of Championship club takeover

Luke Modric is one of the finest footballers of his generation.

The 39-year-old is a six-time Champions League winner, Ballon d'Or winner and has finished second and third at the last two World Cup's with Croatia.

He is however, coming to the twilight of his career, and has recently purchased a stake in Welsh club Swansea City, who currently sit 12th in the Championship.

What is Luka Modric's net worth?

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos of Real Madrid celebrate with their medals after winning the 2024 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swansea confirmed that Modric had become an investor and co-owner is a post on their website.

They said the investment of Modric, who is ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, is 'an endorsement of the club’s ambition and vision.'

Luka Modric holds his award for the 2018 World Cup's best player after Croatia's defeat to France in the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The investment by Modric looks to be an attempt to grow his already significant net worth.

According to website CelebrityNetWorth the ex-Tottenham midfielder has an existing net worth of £56 million ($75 million / €65.3 million).

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that the deal to buy a stake in Swansea does not affect Modric's willingness to continue playing at club level, with his current contract at Madrid ending this season.

Modric is reportedly keen to extend his contract in the Spanish capital, where according to GOAL he earns £8.7 million a year (€10.1 million).

Luka Modric playing for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty)

Speaking to Swansea's club website following the announcement of his investment, Modric said: “This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level.

“Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

The Swansea board offered a joint statement which read: “We are delighted that Luka has joined our ownership group. From our first discussions, it was clear that there was alignment on our visions and that Luka would be a real asset to our group.

“We’d like to thank Luka and his team for their support through this process, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Swansea.com Stadium to meet you all as soon as possible.”