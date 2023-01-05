Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

With money in football spiralling out of control in the last couple of decades, it's become to clear to certain teams how they must stay in the game. Sometimes, you've got to speculate to accumulate.

Buying low and selling high is a reliable way of keeping your bank balance healthy – because frankly, there will always be someone out there willing to pay top dollar for top players. So long as you can produce them, you're in the money.

The Premier League has always been one of the more glamorous in Europe but we're not opposed to a little development in this country. Plenty of players arrive at Prem sides just to improve and earn a better move – and there's nothing wrong with that.

We've rounded up the top 20 transfer profits from Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), excluding of course all those academy products who were flogged for megabucks (looking at you, Jack Grealish). Who's turned the biggest profit?

