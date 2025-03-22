Players who scored in League Cup finals

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March 2025.

Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley on March 16th to win the 2025 League Cup.

It was the Magpies' first domestic trophy in 70 years – since their FA Cup win in 1955.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored the goals for Newcastle and Eddie Howe's side sealed victory despite a late reply from Federico Chiesa.

Here, a look at some of the notable scorers in League Cup finals over the years...

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Isak's clinical finish for Newcastle United put the Magpies in total control in the 2025 League Cup final against Liverpool.

After Dan Burn's first-half opener, the Swede slotted home early in the second period to put Newcastle two up en route to a first domestic trophy in 70 years, with Eddie Howe's side 2-1 winners in the end at Wembley.

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte (second left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Manchester Ciy against Tottenham in the 2021 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 2021 League Cup final was played in front of just 8,000 fans at Wembley.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester City dominated the match against a Tottenham side playing under interim manager Ryan Mason, but won the game by a single goal scored by Aymeric Laporte after 82 minutes. It was a fourth League Cup win in a row for Pep Guardiola's side.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a late winner in extra time for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2024 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea looked to be heading to penalties until a late intervention from Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds' skipper glanced a header into the corner from a Kostas Tsimikas corner after 118 minutes to win the trophy for Jürgen Klopp's side at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Newcastle in the 2023 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley to win the League Cup in February 2023, the club's first trophy since 2017.

Six minutes after Casemiro opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's side, Marcus Rashford netted the second with 39 minutes on the clock. Rashford's shot took a deflection off Sven Botman and looped over goalkeeper Loris Karius, but the England forward was credited with the goal.

Jonathan Woodgate (Tottenham)

Jonathan Woodgate celebrates with the League Cup and his Man of the Match trophy after his extra-time winner for Tottenham against Chelsea in the 2008 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Woodgate signed for Tottenham in late January 2008 and the former England defender headed the winning goal for Spurs in the League Cup final against Chelsea just a few weeks later.

Woodgate got on the end of a Jermaine Jenas free-kick in extra time and connected again after Petr Cech failed to make clean contact to head home and seal a first trophy for Spurs since 1999.

Nathan Dyer (Swansea City)

Nathan Dyer celebrates after scoring for Swansea City against Bradford City in the 2013 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swansea City swept aside second-tier Bradford City 5-0 at Wembley in the 2013 League Cup final.

Winger Nathan Dyer scored the first two goals for the Swans, with Jonathan De Guzmán also on target twice and Michu getting the other one for Michael Laudrup's side.

Obafemi Martins (Birmingham City)

Obafemi Martins celebrates after scoring a late winner for Birmingham City against Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birmingham City stunned Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final with a 2-1 win over the Gunners at Wembley.

After Nikola Žigić put Birmingham in front inside half an hour and Robin van Persie levelled before the break, late substitute Obafemi Martins hit an 89th-minute winner following a mix-up between Wojciech Szczęsny and Laurent Koscielny to seal an amazing victory for the Blues.

Matt Elliott (Leicester City)

Matt Elliott celebrates after his second goal for Leicester City against Tranmere Rovers in the 2000 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City reached three League Cup finals between 1997 and 2000, winning two of those.

In the 2000 final against Tranmere Rovers, captain Matt Elliott scored both goals for the Foxes in a 2-1 win at Wembley. The defender rose to head home from corners in the 29th and 81st minutes to win the trophy for Martin O'Neill's side.

Ian Rush (Liverpool)

Ian Rush in action for Liverpool in the 1995 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-time League Cup winner across his two spells at Liverpool, Ian Rush is the competition's all-time top scorer with 49 goals.

Rush scored late in extra time as Liverpool beat Tottenham in the 1982 final and was also on target as the Reds lost to Arsenal in the 1987 showpiece, ending a 144-match streak in which the Anfield club had never lost when he had netted. In the 1995 final, the former Wales striker captained the team to a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers as Steve McManaman scored both goals for the Reds.

Charlie Nicholas (Arsenal)

Charlie Nicholas (next to post) scores for Arsenal against Liverpool in the 1987 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal won the League Cup for the first time in 1987 as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley.

After Ian Rush gave Liverpool the lead, Charlie Nicholas poked home from close range to level at 1-1 with half an hour played and the former Scotland striker netted a deflected late winner after a great piece of play from Perry Groves.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring Manchester United's third goal against Southampton in the 2017 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United in the 2016/17 season – including two in the 2017 League Cup final.

The Swede opened the scoring in the 19th minute and United went 2-0 up through Jesse Lingard. Southampton later levelled as Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, but Ibrahimović was on hand to fire the winner for José Mourinho's side with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Michael Owen (Liverpool & Manchester United)

Michael Owen celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Liverpool in the 2003 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A three-time League Cup winner with Liverpool and Manchester United, Michael Owen scored in two finals.

An unused substitute as Liverpool beat Birmingham City on penalties in the 2001 final, Owen was on target in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in 2003. As a Manchester United player, he opened the scoring in a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa in 2010, but was forced off with an injury before half-time.

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal in the 2018 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero won the League Cup six times during his Manchester City career and the former Argentina striker scored in two finals.

Agüero opened the scoring in the 2018 final as City beat Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley and netted in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the 2020 showpiece. He also converted his penalty as the Sky Blues edged out Chelsea on penalties in 2019.

Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool)

Ronnie Whelan scores for Liverpool against Tottenham in the 1982 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronnie Whelan spent virtually his entire career at Liverpool and the former Republic of Ireland midfielder scored some big goals for the Reds.

Whelan was on target twice, including one in extra time, as Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1 in the 1982 League Cup final. A year later, he hit the winner against Manchester United as the Reds reclaimed the trophy. Liverpool won the League Cup four years in a row between 1981 and 1984.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Aston Villa in the 2010 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney won the League Cup three times during his Manchester United career and scored three goals in the two finals in which he played.

The former England captain netted twice and was named Player of the Match as United thrashed Wigan Athletic in the 2006 final. Absent for the victory on penalties against Tottenham in 2009, he came off the bench to replace Michael Owen in the 2010 showpiece against Aston Villa and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory. He was an unused substitute in the 2017 success against Southampton.

Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

Didier Drogba celebrates his second goal for Chelsea against Arsenal in the 2007 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Didier Drogba scored for Chelsea in three League Cup finals, winning two and losing one.

The Ivorian scored in extra time as the Blues beat Liverpool 3-2 in the 2005 final and hit both goals in a 2-1 win over Arsenal at Wembley two years later. He was also on target in a 2-1 loss to Tottenham after extra time in the 2008 final.