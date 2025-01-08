League Cup winners

Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp celebrate the Reds' League Cup final win over Chelsea in February 2024.

The English Football League Cup, often referred to as the League Cup or EFL Cup, began life in 1960.

Inaugurated for the 1960/61 season, the competition is – as its name suggests – disputed by the 92 clubs in the English Football League.

Since 1981, the competition has been known by a string of different names due to sponsorship – the Milk Cup, Littlewoods Cup, Rumbelows Cup, Coca-Cola Cup, Worthington Cup, Carling Cup, Capital One Cup and, more recently, the Carabao Cup.

Here, a look at the clubs that have won the League Cup since its formation over 60 years ago...

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers players celebrate with the League Cup after beating Tottenham in the final in February 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goals from Matt Jansen and Andy Cole gave Blackburn Rovers a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the final of the League Cup in February 2002.

With Wembley renovations ongoing, the match was played at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. It was Rovers' first-ever League Cup win.

Oxford United

Oxford United celebrate with the League Cup after victory over QPR in the final in April 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oxford United beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 at Wembley to win the League Cup in April 1986.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trevor Hebberd, Ray Houghton and Jeremy Charles scored the goals to give the U's their first-ever major trophy. Oxford's John Aldridge finished as the tournament's top scorer, with five goals.

Swansea City

Swansea City celebrate their League Cup final win over Bradford City in February 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After beating Liverpool in the fourth round and defeating Chelsea 2-0 over two legs in the semi-finals, Swansea City went on to win the League Cup in 2013.

The Swans thrashed Bradford City 5-0 in a one-sided final at Wembley to claim a first-ever major trophy.

Swindon Town

Swindon Town score against Arsenal in the 1969 League Cup final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Third Division side Swindon Town stunned Arsenal in the 1969 League Cup final, defeating the Gunners 3-1 after extra time at Wembley.

Swindon also won promotion to England's second tier and the following season, the Robins went on to win the Anglo-Italian League Cup and also the Anglo-Italian Cup, beating Roma and Napoli respectively in those finals.

Leeds United

Leeds United celebrate their League Cup final win over Arsenal in March 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United beat Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley to win the League Cup in March 1968, thanks to a goal from former England left-back Terry Cooper.

The Whites reached the final again in 1996, but lost 3-0 to Aston Villa as the Birmingham club took the trophy for a fifth time.

Stoke City

The Stoke City team pose with the League Cup trophy in 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stoke City beat Chelsea 2-1 in front of almost 98,000 fans at Wembley to win the League Cup in March 1972.

The Potters also reached the League Cup final in 1964, but were edged out 4-3 on aggregate to Leicester City over two matches, losing 3-2 at Filbert Street after a 1-1 draw at the Victoria Ground in the first leg.

Luton Town

Luton Town's Steve Foster clears the ball in the 1988 League Cup final against Arsenal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Late goals from Danny Wilson and Brian Stein saw Luton Town come from 2-1 down to beat Arsenal 3-2 in the 1988 League Cup final at Wembley.

The Hatters reached the final again the following year and took the lead against Nottingham Forest through Mick Harford, but Brian Clough's side scored three second-half goals to win the match 3-1.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate their League Cup final win over Manchester United in April 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Sheridan scored the only goal as Sheffield Wednesday beat Manchester United at Wembley to win the League Cup final in April 1991.

Wednesday also reached the final in 1993, losing out 2-1 to Arsenal. And the Owls were beaten by the Gunners in the FA Cup final a few weeks later.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom players celebrate their League Cup final win over West Ham in March 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion beat West Ham 5-3 on aggregate to win the League Cup in 1966, overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit with a 4-1 victory at the Hawthorns in the second match.

West Brom reached the final again in 1967, but lost 3-2 in a single match to Queens Park Rangers. The Baggies were runners-up again in 1970, beaten 2-1 by Manchester City.

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their League Cup final win over West Brom in March 1967. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham took part in the League Cup for the first time in the 1966/67 season, but the trophy was won by another London club: Queens Park Rangers.

QPR were a Third Division team at the time, but had signed a number of exciting players, including Rodney Marsh and Les Allen. The Hoops beat West Brom 3-2 at Wembley. QPR reached the final again in 1986, but lost 3-0 to Oxford United.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough players celebrate their League Cup final win over Bolton Wanderers in February 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middlesbrough beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in Cardiff to win the League Cup in 2004, holding on for victory to win the first major trophy in the club's history after scoring twice in the opening seven minutes through Joseph-Désiré Job and Bolo Zenden.

Boro also reached back-to-back League Cup finals in 1997 and 1998, losing to Leicester City in a replay in the first of those and going down to Chelsea in extra time the following year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves players celebrate their 1974 League Cup final win over Manchester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are two-time League Cup finalists and the Molineux outfit won both of those matches.

Wolves beat Manchester City 2-1 in the 1974 final and took home the trophy again six years later thanks to a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Norwich City

Norwich City players Chris Woods, Dave Watson, Paul Haylock and Steve Bruce celebrate the Canaries' League Cup final win over Sunderland in March 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norwich City were the second club to win the League Cup, beating Rochdale 4-0 over two legs to take the trophy in 1962.

Winners again in 1985 thanks to a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at Wembley, the Canaries were beaten finalists in 1973 and 1975.

Birmingham City

Birmingham City players celebrate their League Cup final win over Arsenal in February 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birmingham City are two-time winners of the League Cup, having taken the trophy in 1963 and again in 2011.

The Blues beat city rivals Aston Villa 3-1 on aggregate to win the League Cup in 1963 and stunned Arsenal in a 2-1 victory in 2011. Birmingham also lost out to Liverpool on penalties in the 2001 final after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Arsenal

Arsenal players celebrate their League Cup final win over Sheffield Wednesday in April 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal first won the League Cup in 1987, beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final thanks to two Charlie Nicholas goals at Wembley. The Gunners took the trophy again seven years later as goals from Paul Merson and Steve Morrow secured a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Runners-up in 1968, 1969, 1988, 2006, 2011 and 2018, Arsenal have lost finals to Leeds United, Swindon Town, Luton Town, Chelsea, Birmingham City and Manchester City.

Leicester City

Leicester City players celebrate their League Cup final win over Middlesbrough in April 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City were the fourth winners of the League Cup, taking the trophy thanks to a 4-3 aggregate victory against Stoke City over two legs in the 1964 final.

The Foxes won the trophy again in 1997 and 2000, beating Middlesbrough in a replay in the first of those and then defeating Tranmere Rovers 2-1 in the second. Leicester finished as runners-up in 1965 and 1999, losing out to Chelsea and Tottenham by a single goal in those finals.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest players pose with the trophy after their League Cup final win over Oldham Athletic in March 1990. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are four-time winners of the League Cup and all of those victories came under the legendary Brian Clough.

Forest beat Liverpool in a replay to win the competition in 1978, before retaining the trophy with a 3-2 win over Southampton the following year. Forest also won back-to-back League Cups in 1988 and 1989, beating Luton Town and Olham Athletic in those finals, and were runners-up in 1980 and 1992.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham players celebrate their League Cup final win over Chelsea in February 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

League Cup winners in 1971 and 1973, Tottenham were the first club to claim the trophy twice.

Spurs went on to win the League Cup again in 1999 and 2008, beating Leicester City and Chelsea in those finals. The Lilywhites have also been runners-up five times – in 1982, 2002, 2009, 2015 and 2021.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa players celebrate their League Cup final win over Manchester United in March 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa were the first winners of the League Cup, beating Rotherham United 6-3 over two legs to take the trophy in September 1961.

Villa went on to win the League Cup again in 1975, 1977, 1994 and 1996. The Birmingham club beat Norwich City 1-0 in the 1975 final, defeated Everton in a second replay two years later, overcame Manchester United in a 3-1 win in the 1994 showpiece and thrashed Leeds United 3-0 in 1996. Villa were also League Cup finalists in 1963, 1971, 2010 and 2020.

Chelsea

Chelsea players and manager Jose Mourinho celebrate their League Cup final win over Tottenham in March 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea first won the League Cup in 1965, edging out Leicester City 3-2 on aggregate over two legs in March and April of that year.

It was over 30 years before the Blues won the competition again, defeating Middlesbrough 2-0 after extra time in the 1998 final. Chelsea went on to win it three more times under José Mourinho – in 2005, 2007, 2015 – and were runners-up in 1972, 2008, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

Manchester United

Manchester United players celebrate their League Cup final win over Newcastle in February 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the League Cup was not top priority during Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure as Manchester United manager, the Scot still led the Red Devils to four wins in the competition – in 1992, 2006, 2009 and 2010.

United also won the League Cup under José Mourinho in 2017 and Erik ten Hag in 2023, while finishing as runners-up in four finals – in 1983, 1991, 1994 and 2003.

Manchester City

Manchester City players celebrate their 2015 League Cup final win over Tottenham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City's League Cup final win over Tottenham in February 2021 secured a fourth consecutive title for the Sky Blues and an eighth in total.

Before that run of victories under Pep Guardiola, City had also won the competition in 1970, 1976, 2014 and 2016. The Sky Blues were runners-up to Wolves in the 1974 edition.

Liverpool

Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp celebrate League Cup final victory over Chelsea in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool first won the League Cup in 1981, beating West Ham in a replay to kick off a run of four consecutive titles.

The Reds won the trophy again in 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012 and 2022, before securing a 10th title in 2024. Liverpool also finished as runners-up in 1978, 1987, 2005 and 2016.