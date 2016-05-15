Brocchi: Milan lack fight

AC Milan coach Cristian Brocchi has implored his side to fight on next season after a disappointing seventh-place finish in Serie A.

Brocchi oversaw a terrible end to the season for Milan, losing 3-1 at home to rivals Roma in a match that demonstrated just how far the giants have fallen from the top teams in the league.

And Brocchi, who replaced the sack Sinisa Mihajlovic in April, said his team lacked the required fight towards the end of the season.

"We need to have that extra bite for matches of this type of level. Roma at this moment in time are clearly superior to us and they are an established side," Brocchi said.

"When you take on a team like this you need to have determination and a never say die spirit. I was disappointed to see mistakes, little aggression and not enough help from team-mates."

Brocchi highlighted Philippe Mexes as one of few players at the club who brings such fight to the game week in, week out.

"There is little to say about Mexes in terms of his character, he brings personality, he never gives in and it would be good to see this kind of attitude and fight from every member of the squad," the 40-year-old said.

"We hope we can get [Ignazio] Abate and [Luca] Antonelli back from injury."

Brocchi admitted the injuries were giving him selection headaches ahead of a massive Coppa Italia final against Serie A winners Juventus as Milan look to salvage something from their poor season.

"We tried [Alessio] Romagnoli out tonight as a left back ahead of the cup final to give us another option. We knew he wouldn't be able to give us much gong forwards, but I think he had a good game and he was not the problem," he said.

"I am taking into account the partnership between [Carlos] Bacca and Luiz Adriano just like I am considering others.

"Luiz Adriano has always shown himself ready to give the team a hand and played with the right approach.

"Today he also had a good impact. I have always given everything. I won't get down and I will keep believing right until the end."