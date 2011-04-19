Brooking launches Grass Roots Football Show

The Grass Roots Football Show is a great platform for young players to express their skills; furthermore it’s an enjoyable day out for the family to enjoy the beautiful game.

“I am delighted to be supporting the Grass Roots Football Show and look forward to another fantastic event,” Brooking said.

"I am passionate about grass roots football and the development of our national game depends on a quality early experience."

Derby County captain Robbie Savage, former Fulham manager Chris Coleman and ex-Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin will make up part of an impressive line-up that will attend this year's meeting.

While back by popular demand will be former England manager Graham Taylor, Iain Dowie and Peter Taylor.

Andy Price, Regional Marketing Manager for Orion Media, said: “This is the only authentic Grass Roots Football show of its kind in the UK and it is right here on our doorstep in Birmingham at the NEC.

“We have been proud supporters of the show since its inception and we are delighted to be the headline partner.

“I have no doubt that over the next three years the brmb Grass Roots Football Show will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Joanna Burns, spokeswoman for the event, said: "We are confident this will be the biggest and best ever event.

"The event is now firmly established as the must-attend grass roots football show of the year. The NEC is a fantastic venue for us and we have a fantastic line-up of talent again."

Tickets – priced at £15 for adults and £7.50 for children under-16 - gives you exclusive access to all three days of the must-attend football event this summer and they are now on sale at www.grassrootsfootball.co.uk

