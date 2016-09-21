Brown joins beleaguered Blackburn

Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers have signed former Manchester United defender Wes Brown on a deal until the end of the season.

Brown, who won five Premier League titles and two Champions League medals during his time at Old Trafford, was a free agent after his contract at Sunderland expired at the end of last term.

The 36-year-old will combine playing for Rovers' first team with helping coach the club's Under-23 side and boss Owen Coyle is confident he will be a positive influence on and off the field.

Coyle told the club's official website: "We know his qualities as a player and the level he's played at. His pedigree is there for everyone to see. He's very humble as well, but he knows how to win games. He's a real leader and he'll drive other people on, so I think it's a great signing for the football club.

"I now think he's got himself in a position where he's ready to play games at first team level.

"Added to that, he will be able to do some coaching, helping some of the young kids. We've already got two outstanding young coaches in Damien Johnson and David Dunn, who take the Under-23 squad, and Wes will be able to impart some knowledge to the young players and help them as we go as well.

"He's done his coaching badges and it helps him to do that whilst he's still playing, but the main focus is he's here to play, because I think he can certainly contribute to the team and help us."

Brown, who won 23 caps for England, is expected to go straight into the Rovers squad for the game at Derby County this weekend. Coyle's men are second from bottom in England's second tier having won just one of their opening eight games.

