Bruce: Difficult for Hull to maintain focus

Hull will take on Arsene Wenger's men at Wembley on May 17, having made it to the FA Cup final for the first time in their 110-year history.

Since beating Sheffield United in the semi-final, Hull have taken just one point from three league matches and Bruce concedes that some around the club may have an eye on matters elsewhere.

"I've said for the last couple of weeks the most difficult part is to keep everybody focused," he said.

"The whole city is talking about an FA Cup final and why wouldn't it be. It's been very, very difficult to keep a lid on it because we've still got work to be done.

"It's at the forefront of everybody's mind and it's only human nature that it's something we're all looking forward to."

Defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday left Hull 15th in the Premier League and Bruce is keen for his club to finish the campaign on a positive note.

"We owe it to ourselves to see it through. We've been 11th, 12th, 13th since September. We've got two games left and we must see it through," he added.

"For a newly promoted team to be in this position we've done fantastically well."