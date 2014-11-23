Bruce disappointed with Vertonghen reaction

Ramirez was shown a straight red card five minutes into the second half at the KC Stadium on Sunday when the home side were leading courtesy of Jake Livermore's early strike against his former club.

Referee Craig Pawson gave the on-loan Southampton man, who was making his first start for Hull, his marching orders after one of his assistants spotted an off the ball incident that resulted in Tottenham defender Vertonghen hitting the deck.

Harry Kane equalised just after the hour mark and Christian Eriksen added insult to injury by securing all three points for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Bruce questioned Belgium defender Vertonghen's reaction after he tangled with Ramirez and felt the decision ruined the game.

He told BBC Sport: "For me the Premier League is the spectacle it is because of the honesty and ferociousness of it. It was petulant by Ramirez but it is not violent conduct. Vertonghen goes down as if he has been pole-axed.

"Vertonghen's actions are there for everyone to see but does he have to go over like that? I would be really disappointed if I was going to do something like that. The linesman is 10 yards away and there is a difference between a flick and violent conduct.

"It spoils the game, we have lost the game on a decision.

"We were more like ourselves, we were excellent in the first half. The whole game changed the moment the guy got sent off."