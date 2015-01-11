Bruce eager to add to depleted Hull squad

Hull dropped into the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday after Saido Berahino scored the only goal of the game at The Hawthorns 13 minutes from time.

The visitors played for just over an hour without a recognised striker after Nikica Jelavic and Abel Hernandez limped off with knee and groin injuries respectively.

Robert Snodgrass, Mohamed Diame, Andy Robertson, Sone Aluko Liam Rosenior and Gaston Ramirez are on a lengthy Hull injury list.

Bruce has confirmed his interest in signing Toronto FC's former England striker Jermain Defoe and Arsenal frontman Yaya Sanogo has also been linked with a move to the KC Stadium.

And the former Sunderland boss hopes to be given the green light to dip into the transfer market.

“To be fair to the board, since I've been there they've backed everything that I've tried to do.

“Even in the summer we lost Snodgrass and we knew he was going to be out for the season, they let me go and get Ramirez and Ben Arfa.

"So of course if we can get somebody that we can bring in to try and make us better than we will.

“But then half of the Premier League will be looking to do the same. It's going to be difficult and frustrating, but we will try our best.”