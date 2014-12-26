Bruce hails Hull's spirit in Sunderland victory

Hull travelled to the Stadium of Light in the Premier League relegation zone and seeking a first victory in 11 top-flight games.

That run had put pressure on Bruce, who was up against the team he managed between 2009-11, and despite falling behind just 29 seconds into the contest, goals from Gaston Ramirez, James Chester and substitute Nikica Jelavic secured a deserved win.

"We could have buckled after conceding an early goal, but the players have showed great spirit," Bruce said. "Our second-half display was arguably as good as we've seen this season.

"We're a newly promoted team that's been in the Premier League for 18 months.

"It's always nice to win here – with the stick I get it's a little bit sweeter than if you get beat – so it's a sweet Boxing Day."

Bruce attributed Hull's disappointing recent run to absentees, but expects the result on Wearside to get their season going.

"We've been blighted by a little bit of lost form and injuries," he said. "Some of the injuries are long-term but hopefully this result will give us a huge lift.

"We've got a huge game up next against Leicester City. I still believe we'll finish above where we did last year."