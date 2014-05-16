Bruce to play it safe against Arsenal

Bruce has question marks over the fitness of a host of players ahead of the game at Wembley on Saturday, including strikers Robbie Brady and Sone Aluko, as well as defensive pair James Chester and Paul McShane.

Despite being handed a boost by Brady's return to training and seeing everyone come through their final Premier League clash with Everton unscathed, Bruce will not leave anything to chance.

He feels his Hull side, who have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, must be at full throttle if they are to cause an upset against Arsenal.

"I will not risk anyone, I can't. We've got to be right across the side," he told The Hull Daily Mail.

"The players I select to start have to be 100 per cent. I can't have anyone undercooked with everything that's at stake.

"It's the FA Cup final against Arsenal, we can't risk players who aren't quite right.

"It looks like it will be a hot day on a big Wembley pitch so you'll soon get found out if you're not 100 per cent."

Hull were beaten twice by Arsenal in the league this season, shipping five goals in the process, with Arsene Wenger's men going in search of their first piece of silverware since 2005.

In what will be Hull's first FA Cup final appearance, Bruce believes his charges must look to frustrate Arsenal, in the early stages of the game at least.

"We have to come up with a game plan to stay with them to start with," he added.

"We've got to make it difficult for them. There's no disputing the fact they've got better players than us. They're the mighty Arsenal.

"So we've got to come up with something which can unhinge them, and the longer we stay in it the better.

"If the scores are level with an hour played then the game is in the balance. We have to make sure we're still in with a shout of winning the game."