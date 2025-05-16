So, who are the BBC pundits and commentators for the FA Cup final?

The Beeb have a fantastic selection of pundits, presenters and commentators across the corporation, with some of the biggest names in the sport turning up for massive tournaments, Match of the Day guest slots and more.

Saturday teatime sees Manchester City and Crystal Palace battle it out for the cup – and once again, MotD will be live from Wembley with an all-star cast.

Micah Richards will be representing Manchester City at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a relatively young panel of pundits for this one, with Wayne Rooney stepping into the studio once more, alongside former Eagle Glenn Murray and ex-Citizen Micah Richards.

The three will be the main source of analysis throughout the afternoon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 3:25pm.

Palace old boy Glenn Murray steps in for this one, too

As always, stalwart presenter Gary Lineker will be anchoring – no doubt making jokes about a certain member of the team who never lifted the trophy.

Yes, that's right: Alan Shearer will be in the gantry once more, stepping alongside the Beeb's no.1 commentator, Guy Mowbray.

There's even more on BBC Radio Five Live – which can be accessed via the Red Button: yes, it's still a thing, and not something that died out with Ceefax – with Mark Chapman presenting the radio coverage.

There's an excellent line-up over there, too, with John Murray and Ian Dennis down as commentators, alongside Clinton Morrison and not other than Sean Dyche on co-comms.

Dyche! On co-comms! Only on the radio, eh? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pundits for that one are Nedum Onuoha (fresh from appearing on Football Focus earlier in the day), French journalist Julien Laurens and ex-Lioness, Steph Houghton.

If you're looking to finish off your day with the highlights when you get home, Jason Mohammad presents Match of the Day after the 10pm news. What a day.