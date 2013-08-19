Bruce pragmatic over Hull City name row

It was announced earlier this month that Assem and Ehab Allam, the club’s owners, are planning a rebrand that will see Association Football Club dropped from their moniker in favour of being known instead as Hull City Tigers locally and Hull Tigers in the national and international market.

Fans have reacted angrily to the decision, which prompted ridicule from rival supporters.

Bruce, though, feels the Allam family has the right to do as they please after transforming the club’s fortunes since taking charge in 2010.

"I think the PR could have handled it a bit better, I'm a traditionalist, but the money our guy has put into Hull City, if he wants us to play in pink and wants to call us something else he's entitled to do it," said Bruce after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in their opening Premier League game.

"I think he just wants to do away with the AFC. Why I ain't so sure, but maybe it's a marketing thing in his department.

"Last year Cardiff changed their colours and there was uproar but they get promoted and is there uproar now?

“You'd have to ask (Allam) for a reason why and as I say I'm a traditionalist but there's obviously a reason why. Maybe he just thinks Hull City Tigers is the way forward."

Chelsea, buoyed by the returning Jose Mourinho, provided the stern first league fixture for Hull on what was a mixed afternoon for goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

McGregor, signed by Bruce from Besiktas in July, needlessly conceded an early penalty on his competitive debut for clumsily clattering Fernando Torres only to redeem himself by saving Frank Lampard’s spot-kick.

The 31-year-old also pulled off several fine saves, although there are suggestions he could have done more to keep out Lampard’s 30-yard free-kick that doubled Chelsea’s lead after Oscar’s opener.

Bruce declared himself happy with how the Scotland international performed.

He added: "He's Scotland's number one and been a very good goalkeeper for a long, long time and you can see why.

"He's pulled off some good saves, I think he'd be disappointed with the free-kick from Lampard even though it is a wonderful strike.

"He did very well. I'm very pleased for him."