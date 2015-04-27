Bruce: Premier League must act on ticketing prices

The Premier League should use its new UK television rights deal to help make tickets more affordable for fans, Hull City manager Steve Bruce believes.

Sections of Liverpool's support have boycotted their game at Hull on Tuesday due to tickets costing up to £50 each, and Bruce feels it is time for the Premier League to take a stand.

"I feel sorry for the supporters of big clubs who have to dig deep every week and I hope when the new TV money comes into play the Premier League can remember football does belong to supporters," he said.

"I know how difficult it is for people here at our club to find the money to bring their two kids to a football match and we have to make sure with all the money washing around we give something back to the fans, that it becomes cheaper.

"We have to remember the average man in the street because they are the lifeblood of football and I think if the Premier League set certain rules we would all have to abide by them."