Ranked: Most expensive to cheapest shirts in the Premier League
How does your team hold up in terms of pricing?
The new Premier League season is now right around the corner.
And as per footballing norms, each team releases their new kits for the season across the summer, with fans then racing to club stores or online platforms to purchase.
But which side in England's top division has the most expensive jersey? Fear not, FourFourTwo has done some digging and the results might leave you surprised...
Which Premier League club has the cheapest shirt?
In a surprise to not so many, newly promoted sides Burnley and Sunderland have the cheapest Premier League shirts for the 2025/26 season. Both were promoted via the Championship last term and will be hoping to secure their status come May 2026.
The Clarets and the Black Cats both have an adult men's home jersey for the 2025/26 campaign price at £60. These prices have been pulled from both club's official online platforms and could vary if purchased from other outlets.
Mid-range category claims many Premier League sides
Next up in the mid-range category are sides such as Bournemouth (£65), Brentford (£65), Crystal Palace (£65), Brighton (£70) and Leeds United (£70). The Whites have also just been promoted back to the Premier League, much like Burnley and Sunderland, but clearly feel their global status requires an extra £5 in home kit pricing.
Nottingham Forest and West Ham's new home kit will cost you an extra £5 at £75 for the new season, whilst Everton and Wolves have seen us reach the highs of the £80 mark.
Maybe the Toffees are trying to claw back some funds for that new stadium, who knows? Wolves slumped at the back end of last season, and at £80, it does feel a little bit cheeky from the Midlanders - especially given their status.
You will be surprised to know all the remaining teams in the division have their new home kit at above £80, and we here at FourFourTwo feel that is a tad bit extreme given the current climate. They will be surplus to requirements in a year!
Which Premier League club has the most expensive shirt?
There are in total nine teams who have charged supporters £85 for a replica home shirt for the 2025/26 campaign, with Chelsea cheekily dropping their price to £84.99 to fall behind their competitors.
That leaves Arsenal, Aston Villa, Fulham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs, which is frankly an eye-watering fee in the modern game.
As the Against Modern Football movement continues, it is no wonder so many take to sites such as DHGate to get a cheap shirt for their children or even themselves.
But whilst the cost of living continues, it seems that these prices will only continue to creep up as each season passes by. What do you think of £85 for a home shirt? Let us know in the comments below.
