Bruce savours Wednesday’s ‘best performance’

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce hailed his side’s performance in their 2-0 victory over Brentford as their best since he took charge at Hillsborough.

Steven Fletcher scored both goals as Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to seven league games.

Bruce said: “It was certainly the best performance since I’ve been at the club. From the first whistle to the last, I thought we were worthy winners.

“Some of the stuff we played and the way we worked was terrific. I can’t fault them for their effort and endeavour. They’re working extremely hard and I can’t ask for more.

“The way (Fletcher) led the line with his work-rate and his effort, he did fantastically well. You’re only ever as good as your strikers. The hardest thing in football is to score a goal.

“Brentford are a very good good football team and I’ve got huge respect for them.

“We could have a really good end to the season. We’ve got a huge game (the Sheffield derby) to look forward to next Monday.

“We’re sixth in the table in terms of form and there’s still all to play for.”

Early in the game, Fletcher stabbed the ball wide at the far post following a Barry Bannan free-kick.

Brentford’s Sergi Canos forced Keiren Westwood to get down bravely at his near post to block.

Tom Lees went close with a header which flashed just over the bar when he connected with a corner from Achraf Lazaar.

Fletcher’s shot on the turn was beaten away by keeper Daniel Bentley before he scored the breakthrough goal in the 41st minute, receiving a fine forward pass from Bannan before advancing into the area and beating Bentley with a good finish.

Wednesday extended their lead just after half-time when Fletcher met Adam Reach’s cross with a downward header at the far post.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “It’s a very big disappointment. Fair play to Steve Bruce and Sheffield Wednesday – they pressed us very high, went man for man and we didn’t have a solution.

“We knew the solution, we just didn’t do it. That made us extremely bad on the ball. I haven’t seen us give the ball away so many times like we did today.

“We looked without energy and we couldn’t get back into the game. It was a well-deserved win for Sheffield Wednesday.

“We knew it’s a very difficult place to play and we talked about that before the game. There’s always bad spells and we need to handle it better.

“We need to stay in the game, manage it and don’t give the ball away.

“We need to keep the ball and wait for the right moment. Sometimes we just need to manage games better away from home.”