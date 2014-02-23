Bruce: Solskjaer needs time at Cardiff

Cardiff, 19th in the Premier League, have managed just one top-flight victory since the Norwegian was handed the reins at the start of the year.

The lowest point of his brief tenure came on Saturday, when Bruce's Hull left the Cardiff City Stadium as 4-0 victors.

Bruce was forthright afterwards, though, in suggesting Solskjaer should be given every chance to succeed, insisting the incentive for former players to go into management is diminishing.

"I am delighted that somebody like Ole has gone into management," he said. "If we are not careful, and we keep saying this week in and week out, we are going to discourage people like Ole Gunnar.

"He has had a wonderful playing career, is an enthusiast of the game and wants to stay in the game.

"He needs to be given time to let him manage and that goes for everybody. When you see the turnover of managers we have repeatedly in this country, it's ridiculous.

"If we are not careful, we are going to turn people away. People like Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are working in the media because of the uncertainty of management.

"If we are not careful, we will not have any up-and-coming young ones. It is a tough time for him but he is made of stern stuff and I wish him well."