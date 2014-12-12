Bruce: Strike duo will boost goals return

Hull started the season by scoring in each of their opening eight Premier League matches, but have subsequently netted just two in the past seven.

Part of the problem has been the lack of time that strike duo Jelavic and Hernandez have played together, with the former having missed time with a knee injury and the latter allowed paternity leave in Uruguay.

The duo could be set to line up in the same starting XI for the first time since October 4 when Hull attempt to beat leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

And manager Bruce is excited by the prospect.

"It's a possibility [they could start], I'll look at that," he said.

"When they did partner each other, we had our best part of the season - we had a really good start.

"The injury to Jelavic has been the crucial one because he is so important to the team, he has been since he walked through the door.

"Of course it helps Hernandez when you've got Jelavic with him.

"We've got Jela and Hernandez back so let's hope they can rediscover those goals we've missed."