Bruce targeting strong finish to boost budget

Hull currently sit 13th in the table, and could potentially finish as high as ninth with a favourable set of results between now and the end of the season.

With significant prize money at stake for each final league position, a top-half finish could prove valuable to Bruce and his team - who also face Arsenal in the FA Cup final later this month.

"The higher up we go, the bigger budget I get and the better players we can bring in," he told the Hull Daily Mail.

"I hope that's how the owner sees it, anyway.

"If we finish where we are or a place higher, it pays for a (Nikica) Jelavic or a (Shane) Long (both of whom were signed in January). We're in 13th, and we budgeted to finish 20th.

"It is about a million quid a place so all of those things are huge to a club like ours.

"Of course, it's vitally important. We won't be stopping. If we can stay where we are, then the budgets could mean another player next year. That is what we have to do."