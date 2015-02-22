Bruce thrilled with N'Doye acquisition

N'Doye's 89th-minute winner at the KC Stadium on Saturday moved Hull four points clear of the Premier League danger zone.

Bruce brought the 30-year-old striker in from Lokomotiv Moscow during the January transfer window and N'Doye's impact has been instant and telling, netting crucial goals to secure back-to-back home wins.

"Footballers sometimes get a bad name," said Bruce. "[But] I've never known anybody to take a wage cut to the level that he [N'Doye] has.

"Don't get me wrong he still gets paid very well but he wanted to play in England. I first saw him play in Denmark some four years ago and he was terrific.

"[He has got a] great goalscoring record. He then unfortunately for us went to Moscow and I've monitored him since.

"Back at the time I couldn't because of his work permit and he's become an international, which I've just kept an eye on so he looks like a good signing."

And it was not just N'Doye who came in for praise from the Hull boss, Nikica Jelavic also delighting the 54-year-old following his eighth league goal of the campaign.

He added: "Jelavic looks now to be back to his best too, which will give us that little dimension that for me all the bottom clubs need."