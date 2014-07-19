Bruce wants prolonged European run for Hull

Bruce has enjoyed a fairytale tenure at the KC Stadium since taking charge in June 2012, guiding Hull into the Premier League and then keeping the club in the top flight last season as well as securing an unlikely FA Cup final appearance.

That Wembley outing back in May means Hull will make their continental debut against either Vojvodina of Serbia or Trencin of Slovakia – the latter are 4-0 up after the first leg of their second-round tie - in the Europa League third qualifying round later this month.

And it is a fixture that will hold extra significance for Bruce.

"It's the perfect way to reach my century of matches in charge here," Bruce told the Daily Mirror.

"It is an historic moment for the club - our debut in Europe - and it will be a wonderful occasion for our fans.

"We are all so excited about this European adventure, so let's hope we can have as long a journey in this competition as we did in the FA Cup last season.

"We proved anything is possible by reaching the FA Cup Final when nobody expected us to go anywhere near that far.

"So let's hope that this time around we can make our way around Europe and put Hull City firmly on the football map."