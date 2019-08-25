Bryson calls for plastic ban

Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson insists artificial pitches should not be used in the Ladbrokes Premiership after Saturday’s frustrating goalless draw at Kilmarnock.

Dons manager Derek McInnes attributed Scott McKenna’s hamstring injury to slipping on an unevenly watered pitch which was relaid over the summer.

The 22-year-old defender now faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of an injury that is likely to rule him out of Scotland’s crucial double-header against Russia and Belgium next month.

Bryson, who joined Aberdeen this summer after almost a decade down south at Derby, said: “They wouldn’t allow these surfaces down in England but you just have to get on with it.

“At the start of the game when they water it the ball moves fine but as the half moves on it dries up. Sometimes you don’t know how the ball is going to bounce.

“For the first 15 minutes it will skid on but when it dries up it just bounces up. I don’t like it and I don’t think it should be used in the top league in Scotland but it’s the same for both teams.”

Kilmarnock players were also visibly frustrated by a surface that led to an arduous and scrappy 90 minutes devoid of any clear-cut chances.

The one moment of quality came courtesy of Gary Dicker on 70 minutes. The Kilmarnock captain played a majestic defence-splitting pass to Chris Burke but the winger could only fire into the side netting after rounding goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Despite failing to record their 12th consecutive win at Rugby Park, Bryson was happy to make his first league start for the Dons.

“It was alright because obviously I’ve had a long four months out injured,” he said.

“I managed an hour last game so to get 75 minutes was a bonus personally, but I was blowing second half.

“When you’ve been out for that long it’s important to get minutes in your legs because nothing prepares you like games.”

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio was content with a point despite remaining bottom of the table.

“I’m happy because we finally have a point on board but we wanted three points because we want to improve the situation we are in,” he said.

“We played good football and some of the one- and two-touch passing was good.”