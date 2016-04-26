Buffon: Champions League must follow for Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon says winning the Champions League is a must for Juventus following their historic Serie A triumph.

Roma's 1-0 win over Napoli on Monday saw Juve clinch a fifth successive league title, something they first achieved between 1931 and 1935.

Buffon has now won seven Scudetti in a glittering career, but has yet to lift Europe's top club prize, having been on the losing side in finals in 2003 and 2015.

And the 38-year-old believes Juve's run to the final last season, and close battle with Bayern Munich in the last 16, proves they are ready to conquer the continent.

"The next step must be the Champions League," he said on Monday.

"When you reach the final and then manage to play matches on par with Bayern Munich, the signs tell you that you can do it.

"We've overcome a million adversities to get to this position. The difficulties we faced at the start of the campaign served us well and helped to fuel us on to the great fightback we've staged over recent months.

"We've kept reaching ever higher milestones at this club over the years to earn the rightful respect from the rest of European football. We'll keep working hard to make the next steps forward."