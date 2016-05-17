Buffon: Champions League not an obsession

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is adamant winning the Champions League is not an "obsession" for him.

The Italy international has enjoyed plenty of success at domestic level, winning nine Serie A titles with Juventus during his time with the Turin giants, of which two were later revoked following the Calciopoli scandal.

European glory has evaded him so far, though, despite making it to the Champions League final on two occasions.

"I would not want to trade any of my Serie A titles for the Champions League," Buffon told Italia Uno.

"The Champions League is not an obsession for me. I see it as a beautiful adventure, which I approach with great enthusiasm every year. Playing in the Champions League is a great emotion."

Juventus made it to the final in 2014-15, but crashed out in the round of 16 this time around as Bayern Munich proved too strong.

However, Buffon feels this could have been their season had they survived against the Bundesliga champions.

"I think we perhaps came even closer to winning it this season than last term when we made the final," he added.

"Had we eliminated Bayern, then Barcelona would have been the remaining stumbling block.

"I think we are on par with all the other teams and we might even be considered favourites against most. In hindsight, it was a huge opportunity for us."