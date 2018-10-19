Buffon enjoying Tuchel's methods at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has praised Thomas Tuchel's calm style in contrast to the more intense coaches he worked under in Italy.

Buffon ended his distinguished Serie A career when he left Juventus to link up with the Ligue 1 champions in July.

The Italy legend played under a raft of recognised names during his long spell in Turin, including noted disciplinarians Fabio Capello and Antonio Conte, winning three successive titles with the latter.

Now in his first club season abroad, Buffon has taken a liking to ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel's willingness to understand his players.

"He transmits an incredible empathy, and a great serenity, not like some coaches in Italy who prepare training as if they were in nuclear laboratories," the World Cup winner told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He could have had reservations about a 40-year-old goalkeeper, but he observed, he understood and is managing very well.

"In the attacking tactics we are very well prepared."

PSG are yet to drop a point in their nine league matches under Tuchel, who succeeded Unai Emery in the French capital.

Buffon has started five of those fixtures as he shares goalkeeping duties with France international Alphonse Areola.