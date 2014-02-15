Buffon: Osvaldo will take his Juventus chance

Osvaldo is currently on loan at the Juventus Stadium from Premier League side Southampton for the remainder of the season.

Having been suspended by Southampton following a training-ground incident, Osvaldo will now look to help fire Juve to a third straight title.

With a chance to win silverware and secure a place in Cesare Prandelli's FIFA World Cup squad for the competition in Brazil later this year, Juve goalkeeper Buffon is confident that Osvaldo will be out to make his mark.

"Pablo has shown himself ready to work hard for everyone and has been here for two weeks without making a noise," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"He has enthusiasm, as he knows how big an opportunity it is to be at Juve.

"Then there's the World Cup and I think a player like him won't let this chance slip away."

Juve sit nine points clear of second-placed Roma in Italy's top flight, but Rudi Garcia's men have one game in hand.