Buffon 'was absolutely remarkable' - Gonalons

Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons says Juventus counterpart Gianluigi Buffon was "absolutely remarkable" as his clean sheet led the Serie A giants to Champions League victory.

Buffon saved Alexandre Lacazette's first-half penalty before making a world-class stop to deny Nabil Fekir after the interval.

Juan Cuadrado lashed in the only goal of the game after Juve had Mario Lemina sent off, bringing the importance of Buffon's efforts into sharp focus.

Gonalons told BeIN Sport: "What more do you want us to do? We gave everything in this tactical battle.

"We had chances but came up against a Buffon at the top of his game. He was absolutely remarkable.

"We lost but we can be proud of what we did because we stood up to a team that will be fighting to win the Champions League.

"We need to stay positive."

Juventus will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Lyon next time out, while Group H rivals Sevilla will also be able to advance if Lyon lose in Turin.

Teenage defender Mouctar Diakhaby made his Champions League debut against the Serie A champions, going up against Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, and feels Lyon must retain belief that they can progress.

He told UEFA: "We came up against a really good goalkeeper, a world-class goalkeeper. We got our heads up after the penalty miss and created chances.

"Seeing Higuain and Dybala on the opposition teamsheet is quite something, but when you are out on the pitch you forget who you are up against.

"Lyon is still alive in this group. We know it will be difficult but we will do everything we can to qualify."